Kudos To Chhattisgarh, Steel From SAIL's Bhilai Plant Used In World's Highest Rail Bridge Over Chenab River In J&K

Durg: It was a proud moment for Chhattisgarh to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river on Friday as steel used for building this architectural marvel was supplied by Bhilai Steel Plant, located in Durg district.

This is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge. Located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, this bridge connects the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project. This arch bridge spanning 1,315 metres is at a height of 359 metres from Chenab river, which means it is 29 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris, which is 330 metres tall. PM Modi dedicated this bridge to the nation after formally inaugurating it today.

This bridge is being considered as an architectural and engineering marvel. A total of 29,000 metric tonnes of steel, 10 lakh cubic metres of earthwork, 66,000 cubic metres of concrete and 84 kilometres of rock bolts and cable anchors were used in its construction.

SAIL has played a significant role in this initiative. "SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant has supplied 12,432 tonnes of steel that includes 5,922 tonnes of TMT bars, 6,454 tonnes of plates and 56 tonnes of structural steel. Other plants of SAIL have also contributed in supplying around 16,000 tonnes of steel," Amulya Priyadarshi, PRO, Bhilai Steel Plant said.

Priyadarshi said it is a day of pride for the employees of Bhilai Steel Plant as each one of them contributed to the country's most challenging rail project. Also, it is a day for Chhattisgarh to rejoice, the PRO added.