‘Kudos To Bombay HC For The Right Decision’: SC On Demolition Of Illegal Buildings In Maharashtra's Thane

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday praised the decision of the Bombay High Court, while refusing to interfere with an order for demolishing 17 structures illegally built in green zones in Thane, saying “for once, the high court has taken a very courageous stand and we appreciate it".

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan. The bench referred to the clear finding of the high court regarding the involvement of the underworld in the illegal constructions, which could have happened only in collusion with municipal bodies.

The bench said, “Kudos to the high court for taking the right decision. See, you encroached on some third party’s land and built a property without taking any sanctions. There is no rule of law and please see, these are persons with underworld connections.”

The bench observed that the construction was undertaken without any permission from the planning authority and the land belonging to a third party was grabbed. The bench was informed that the petitioner was a home buyer. The bench orally observed that putting a noble soul in front was a “good strategy” but the high court had recorded the fact that the underworld was behind all such “enormous construction in a posh area”.

"Next, your Bombay will get encroached. That's all that remains to be done. Please feel for your city, otherwise everything will get encroached. For once, the Bombay High Court has taken a very courageous stand and we appreciate it," said Justice Manmohan.

The bench said it is shocked to see that some people have the guts to come before this court and added, “for once, the high court has woken up and tried to establish the rule of law. How many buildings have you constructed without taking any sanctions?”

The bench stressed that unless there is action against these unscrupulous builders, this trend will continue, and people will continue to do gorilla fighting using the others.

On illegal constructions, Justice Bhuyan observed it could not have been brought to light had an innocent woman not come forward claiming that her land was occupied and buildings had come on it.

The bench asked the petitioner Danish Zaheer Siddiqui, who has challenged the June 12 high court order, to move the high court in review. The petitioner claimed that of the 17 buildings, eight had been demolished and it had rendered a minimum 400 families homeless. The petitioner claimed to be one of the purchasers of the flat in one of the 17 buildings. However, the bench said, “we express no opinion…..the senior counsel seeks liberty to withdraw the application and with liberty to approach the high court”.