ETV Bharat / bharat

KTR Approaches Supreme Court After High Court Dismisses Petition In Formula E-Race Case

Hyderabad: In the ongoing legal battle regarding the Formula E-car race event held in Hyderabad, BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) approached the Supreme Court. This move comes after the Telangana High Court dismissed KTR’s petition seeking to quash the case, which has become a significant legal and political issue in the state.

The Formula E-race case, which has garnered much attention in Telangana, involves several legal questions related to the event's execution and its compliance with local regulations. KTR, who has been a vocal advocate for the Formula E-race in Hyderabad, faced a setback when the High Court rejected his petition. The court’s dismissal led KTR to consult with legal experts and senior party leaders, formulating a strategy to challenge the verdict.

Following these consultations, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court by KTR’s legal team, with prominent lawyer Mohit Rao representing him. The petition was submitted to the Supreme Court Registry, urging the court to intervene and review the High Court’s decision. The legal team is seeking a favourable ruling, potentially to overturn or modify the High Court’s order, and allowing the Formula E-race event’s legal status to remain intact.