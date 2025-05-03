K'taka To Press For Gazette Notification Of Krishna Tribunal-2 Verdict In Meeting Convened By Centre On May 7

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has decided to put pressure on the Union Government to issue gazette notification of the final verdict of the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal -2 (KWDT-2) in the meeting convened by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry on May 7.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with his cabinet colleagues, especially from the Krishna river basin, here on Saturday to discuss the stand to be taken by his government in the May 7 meeting to be attended by Water Resources Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. A team of lawyers from Delhi representing Karnataka in the inter-state water disputes in the Supreme Court was also present.

"The meeting decided to strongly put forth the state's demand for notifying the tribunal's verdict in the gazette to pave the way for the state to utilise its share of water," Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, told reporters.

The KWDT-2 gave its verdict in December 2010. But till date the Centre has not issued gazette notification without which the verdict cannot be implemented. Karnataka was allocated 173 tmc ft of water by the tribunal, and the state will be able to utilise this water only if the height of the Almatti reservoir is increased to 524 metres from the existing 519 meters.