Karnataka Govt Announces Waiver Of GST Dues Of Small Businesses, Over 18K Traders To Benefit

Bengaluru: In a major decision, the Karnataka Government on Wednesday decided to waive off GST dues of small businesses running in several crores with a rider that they all must get the GST registration and pay taxes promptly from now on.

The decision was announced by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after a meeting with the Commercial Tax Department officials, representatives of trade unions and the small traders here. Following the decision, the traders dropped their proposed state-wide protest scheduled for Thursday.

"The GST dues will be waived off, and it will not be recovered. But all traders whose annual transaction is above Rs 40 lakhs must get the GST registration and pay taxes promptly," Siddaramaiah said.

Thousands of small businessmen, who were running bakeries, condiments and tea shops and vegetable vendors, were gripped by panic over the last two weeks after they were served notices by the Commercial Tax Department requiring them to pay their cumulative GST dues from 2021. The dues ranged from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2 crore.

While the Commercial Tax Department officials held they were only following GST Rules, the small traders demanded withdrawal of notices claiming it was sheer harassment. The small traders also announced a state-wide protest on July 24 forcing the Chief Minister to intervene.