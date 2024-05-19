Kriya Yoga Fame Paramhansa Yogananda's Birthplace in Gorakhpur to Become a Tourist Centre

The birthplace of Paramhansa Yogananda in Gorakhpur will be developed into a tourist centre (ETV Bharat)

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Gorakhpur, the birthplace of Paramahamsa Yogananda, who taught Kriya Yoga worldwide, will be developed. After hundreds of years, there are preparations to develop his birthplace as a tourism and yoga centre. The Yogi government had approved a sum of Rs 50 crore for its construction before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. It is believed that its foundation stone can be laid on June 21 to mark World Yoga Day. The tourism department is busy in its preparations.

Regional Tourism Officer Ravindra Mishra says that the disciples of Paramahansa Yogananda, who are spread across the world, also keep coming to Gorakhpur. He had expressed his desire to see his birthplace and develop it as a yoga centre. In this backdrop, a proposal was prepared on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it has also been approved. In the first instalment, Rs 19 crore will be spent on the construction of the building and compensation for the land.

Paramahamsa Yogananda has many followers in more than 80 countries: Regional Tourism Officer Ravindra Mishra said that Yogananda's father was a railway employee and he was originally a resident of West Bengal. He lived with his family near Kotwali in Gorakhpur. Yogananda was born here and while living here, he had studied here and earned a name in the field of yoga. He became the promoter of Kriya Yoga in many countries.

Rs 50 crore approved for development: The Regional Tourism Officer said that after receiving Rs 19 crore out of Rs 50 crore, the Tourism Department has started preparing to acquire the building and land built on the birthplace. Yogananda's father Bhagwati Charan Ghosh was posted in Gorakhpur in 1885 as an employee of the Bengal Tirhut Railway (now known as the North Eastern Railway).

Paramahamsa Yogananda, along with his family, lived on rent at the house of Sheikh Abdul Rahim alias Achchan Babu in a street near Kotwali. Yogananda was born on January 5, 1893, during his stay in Gorakhpur. His original name was Mukund Lal Ghosh. He is known worldwide as Yoga Guru by the name of Yogananda. There was a demand for developing his birthplace as a tourism centre for a long time.

The proposal was sent last year: All his foreign followers and people associated with his birthplace in Gorakhpur have been demanding the development of his birthplace as a tourist centre. Last year the proposal was prepared and sent. The Chief Minister approved the proposal. Out of Rs 50 crore, a budget of Rs 19 crore was released. Land acquisition will be taken soon. The remaining amount will be given to the Tourism Department after the Lok Sabha elections.

Yogananda's statue will also be installed: The tourism officer said that according to the preliminary plan of the tourism department, a museum will be built at his birthplace. In this, items related to Yogananda will be preserved, which has been kept safe by Achchan Babu's son. Yogananda's statue will also be installed here.

Government of India had issued a postage stamp: Paramahansa Yogananda died on March 7, 1952, in Los Angeles. The Government of India issued a special commemorative postage stamp in his honour on March 7, 2017, during the Modi government.

Lived in America for 32 years: Yoga experts considered him the Father of Yoga in the West. He had spent his last 32 years in America. He obtained a BA degree from Kolkata University. His primary education was in Gorakhpur. The residents of the house where he lived say that whatever they have heard about him is very good.

Mukhtar Khan, a local resident, says that he had heard from people that there was a strange power inside him. Apart from that the whole world talks about his Kriya Yoga and when this place in their locality is converted into a tourist centre, a wonderful sight will be seen here.