Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Eidgah Dispute: SC Extends Stay On Survey Of The Mosque In Mathura

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its January 16, 2024, stay on the order of the Allahabad High Court, passed on December 14, 2023, directing a survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque abutting the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Vishwanathan.

The bench scheduled the hearing on the petitions filed by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah in the week commencing April 1, 2025.

A separate challenge in connection with the high court’s decision, to consolidate nearly 18 suits relating to the Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Eidgah land dispute and transferring those to itself from various civil courts in Mathura, is also pending in the apex court.