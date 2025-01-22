ETV Bharat / bharat

Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Eidgah Dispute: SC Extends Stay On Survey Of The Mosque In Mathura

The apex court also directed a survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque abutting the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Representational
Representational (File photo)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 9:04 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its January 16, 2024, stay on the order of the Allahabad High Court, passed on December 14, 2023, directing a survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque abutting the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Vishwanathan.

The bench scheduled the hearing on the petitions filed by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah in the week commencing April 1, 2025.

A separate challenge in connection with the high court’s decision, to consolidate nearly 18 suits relating to the Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Eidgah land dispute and transferring those to itself from various civil courts in Mathura, is also pending in the apex court.

In May 2023, the high court decided to hear nearly 18 suits relating to Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Eidgah land dispute. The high court had transferred to itself the suits from various civil courts in Mathura.

The high court, in August 2024, had said the trial in 18 suits relating to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute could continue, while declining to entertain a plea by the mosque management committee.

The primary survey of the Shahi Idgah complex was permitted by the high court in December 2023, by a court-monitored three-member team of advocate commissioners.

