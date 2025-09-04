ETV Bharat / bharat

Krishna And Mahadayi River Disputes At Hearing Stages, Says Director Of National Water Mission

FKCCI called for Industry-Government-Community Partnership at CSR and Sustainability Awards, held in Bengaluru.

The ongoing Krishna and Mahadayi river water disputes are at different stages of hearing before their respective tribunals, said N Ashok Babu, Director of the National Water Mission, during his keynote address at the FKCCI India CSR and Sustainability Awards held in Bengaluru
Dignitaries lighting the inaugural lamp at FKCCI India CSR and Sustainability Awards (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 4, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST

3 Min Read

Bengaluru: The ongoing Krishna and Mahadayi river water disputes are at different stages of hearing before their respective tribunals, said N Ashok Babu, Director of the National Water Mission, during his keynote address at the FKCCI India CSR and Sustainability Awards held in Bengaluru.

River Disputes and Tribunal Proceedings

Babu explained that the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal is handling issues involving Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, while the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal is addressing the dispute between Karnataka and Goa. He also noted that the Tungabhadra Board in Hospet continues to regulate water supply, power, and the maintenance of the Tungabhadra Dam.

He further said tribunals concerning the Godavari, Krishna, and Cauvery rivers, in which Karnataka is a party, have finalized their awards.

Achievements in Water Conservation; Water Bodies, Aquifers, and Dam Safety

Highlighting the Jal Shakti Abhiyan’s 'Catch the Rain' campaign, Babu said India has achieved an increase of 11.36 billion cubic metres in water tables. “This is greater than the storage capacity of the Bhakra Nangal Dam,” he added.

Babu said, over two crore water conservation works and 142 crore afforestation activities have been completed, along with 639 district-level water conservation plans. "Jal Shakti Kendras have been established in 712 districts to provide citizens with information on water resources. Karnataka’s Yadgir district has served as a pilot model for these initiatives," he informed.

The ongoing Krishna and Mahadayi river water disputes are at different stages of hearing before their respective tribunals, said N Ashok Babu, Director of the National Water Mission, during his keynote address at the FKCCI India CSR and Sustainability Awards held in Bengaluru.
Dignitaries at the FKCCI India CSR and Sustainability Awards (ETV Bharat)

The Director announced that India’s first-ever census of water bodies, covering 2.42 crore sites, has been completed. In addition, over 25 lakh sq km of aquifers have been mapped under the National Aquifer Management Programme. On dam safety, Babu said, “A total of 220 dams have been rehabilitated, and work is ongoing in 736 more, including the Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka.”

Groundwater Status and Mission Goals

As per the Central Ground Water Resources Assessment Report 2024, 102 districts in India are classified as 'over-exploited', while 22 are 'critical' and 69 'semi-critical'. The remaining 512 districts are considered safe in terms of groundwater levels.

Babu outlined the five main goals of the National Water Mission:

  1. Creating a comprehensive water database.

2. Assessing the impact of climate change on water resources

3. Promoting conservation and sustainable use

4. Encouraging integrated water resource management at the basin level

and
5. Improving water-use efficiency by 20 percent

He also reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to flagship projects such as Namami Gange, the Ken–Betwa river linking project, and the ongoing efforts at water dispute resolution through tribunals.

Industry Perspective on CSR

FKCCI President MG Balakrishna praised the Ministry’s initiatives and underlined the chamber’s long-standing role in supporting Karnataka’s industrial, trade, and social development.

CSR Committee Chairman Keerthan Kumar stressed the importance of collective responsibility. “The journey of CSR is still unfolding in India. The need of the hour is collaboration and scalability. Individual efforts are important, but collective efforts — where industries, government, and communities come together — will truly define the impact we create,” he said.

The event also recognized contributions in healthcare, education, environment, gender equity, and climate action. FKCCI’s President-Elect Uma Reddy and Senior Vice President-Elect T Sairam Prasad were also present at the occasion.

The event recognized contributions in healthcare, education, environment, gender equity, and climate action. FKCCI’s President-Elect Uma Reddy and Senior Vice President-Elect T. Sairam Prasad were also present at the occasion.

