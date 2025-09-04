Krishna And Mahadayi River Disputes At Hearing Stages, Says Director Of National Water Mission

ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru: The ongoing Krishna and Mahadayi river water disputes are at different stages of hearing before their respective tribunals, said N Ashok Babu, Director of the National Water Mission, during his keynote address at the FKCCI India CSR and Sustainability Awards held in Bengaluru.

River Disputes and Tribunal Proceedings

Babu explained that the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal is handling issues involving Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, while the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal is addressing the dispute between Karnataka and Goa. He also noted that the Tungabhadra Board in Hospet continues to regulate water supply, power, and the maintenance of the Tungabhadra Dam.

He further said tribunals concerning the Godavari, Krishna, and Cauvery rivers, in which Karnataka is a party, have finalized their awards.

Achievements in Water Conservation; Water Bodies, Aquifers, and Dam Safety

Highlighting the Jal Shakti Abhiyan’s 'Catch the Rain' campaign, Babu said India has achieved an increase of 11.36 billion cubic metres in water tables. “This is greater than the storage capacity of the Bhakra Nangal Dam,” he added.

Babu said, over two crore water conservation works and 142 crore afforestation activities have been completed, along with 639 district-level water conservation plans. "Jal Shakti Kendras have been established in 712 districts to provide citizens with information on water resources. Karnataka’s Yadgir district has served as a pilot model for these initiatives," he informed.

Dignitaries at the FKCCI India CSR and Sustainability Awards (ETV Bharat)

The Director announced that India’s first-ever census of water bodies, covering 2.42 crore sites, has been completed. In addition, over 25 lakh sq km of aquifers have been mapped under the National Aquifer Management Programme. On dam safety, Babu said, “A total of 220 dams have been rehabilitated, and work is ongoing in 736 more, including the Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka.”

Groundwater Status and Mission Goals

As per the Central Ground Water Resources Assessment Report 2024, 102 districts in India are classified as 'over-exploited', while 22 are 'critical' and 69 'semi-critical'. The remaining 512 districts are considered safe in terms of groundwater levels.