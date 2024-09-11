ETV Bharat / bharat

Krishi Nivesh Portal To Be Developed To Create Thriving Ecosystem For Agribusiness

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (C) launching AgriSure Fund and Krishi Nivesh Portal at Pusa, New Delhi on September 3, 2024 ( X/ @ChouhanShivraj )

New Delhi: An integrated Agri investment Portal Krishi Nivesh will be developed for creating a thriving ecosystem for agribusiness, promoting sustainable growth and development in the agricultural sector, and elevating farmers' income.

According to the Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, it aligns with the vision of modernizing agriculture through technological advancements and innovative practices. The portal will cater to diverse stakeholders, including farmers, entrepreneurs, and industries, by providing easy access to information regarding various Central and State Government schemes.

Earlier to the Krishi Nivesh Portal, investors often struggled to navigate the complex web of government schemes and incentives with relevant information scattered across multiple departments, and lack of a unified platform made it difficult to track the progress and impact of these investments. The Krishi Nivesh Portal (Agriculture Investment Portal) was earlier launched in December 2022 by the then Agriculture Minister. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Krishi Nivesh Portal & AgriSure Fund last week.

This portal can foster collaboration, drive innovation, and ensure sustainable growth and development in the agriculture sector, the ministry said.



About Krishi Nivesh Portal:

The Ministry is developing the portal to centralize all agricultural investments in the country. Serving as a comprehensive platform, it will offer detailed information on various investment opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors, the officials said.

Need for Portal:

India’s agriculture sector has long faced significant challenges including a lack of access to information on government schemes and programs, siloed operations across various departments, and slow progress in loan disbursement and scheme applications. To address these issues, the government has introduced the portal- an integrated, one-stop platform for agri-investors.