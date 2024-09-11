Krishi Nivesh Portal To Be Developed To Create Thriving Ecosystem For Agribusiness

New Delhi: An integrated Agri investment Portal Krishi Nivesh will be developed for creating a thriving ecosystem for agribusiness, promoting sustainable growth and development in the agricultural sector, and elevating farmers' income.
According to the Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, it aligns with the vision of modernizing agriculture through technological advancements and innovative practices. The portal will cater to diverse stakeholders, including farmers, entrepreneurs, and industries, by providing easy access to information regarding various Central and State Government schemes.
Earlier to the Krishi Nivesh Portal, investors often struggled to navigate the complex web of government schemes and incentives with relevant information scattered across multiple departments, and lack of a unified platform made it difficult to track the progress and impact of these investments. The Krishi Nivesh Portal (Agriculture Investment Portal) was earlier launched in December 2022 by the then Agriculture Minister. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Krishi Nivesh Portal & AgriSure Fund last week.
This portal can foster collaboration, drive innovation, and ensure sustainable growth and development in the agriculture sector, the ministry said.
About Krishi Nivesh Portal:
The Ministry is developing the portal to centralize all agricultural investments in the country. Serving as a comprehensive platform, it will offer detailed information on various investment opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors, the officials said.
Need for Portal:
India’s agriculture sector has long faced significant challenges including a lack of access to information on government schemes and programs, siloed operations across various departments, and slow progress in loan disbursement and scheme applications. To address these issues, the government has introduced the portal- an integrated, one-stop platform for agri-investors.
Features of Portal:
It is a centralized, one-stop platform that aims to revolutionize the agricultural investment ecosystem in India. At its core, the portal provides users with seamless access to information on a wide range of government schemes and incentives. By providing detailed scheme information, it simplifies the process of identifying the best-fit opportunities for investors and farmers. Complementing the feature is the interactive Krishi Mitra Chatbot, which offers real-time assistance and enhances the overall user experience.
Enhancing Agriculture Ecosystem:
The portal is a transformative platform that empowers farmers, investors, and the government in India’s agricultural ecosystem. Farmers can easily access centralized information on government schemes, application guidelines, and feedback surveys. For investors and entrepreneurs, the portal offers comprehensive scheme information and analytics. The user-friendly interface simplifies the process of identifying the best investment opportunities.
Transformative solution:
One of the key benefits of the portal is its ability to boost agri-investments by making the process more transparent and efficient. Investors can now easily identify and evaluate suitable investment opportunities, track the status of their applications, and avail the necessary support and guidance from the relevant authorities.
