Kozhikode Man Held For Seeking Sensitive Info On INS Vikrant

Ernakulam: A person was arrested on Monday by the Kochi Harbour Police for calling the Kochi naval base seeking information on the indigenous-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The accused has been identified as Mujeeb Rahman of Kozhikode's Elathur.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said, "The accused has a history of mental health issues and has been undergoing treatment since 2021. A detailed investigation will be conducted into the matter, and nothing has been received so far about his involvement with any organisation."

The call was made to the landline number of the naval base headquarters around 9 pm on Friday. Identifying himself as Raghav from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the caller inquired whether INS Vikrant was currently docked in Kochi or deployed somewhere else. As the confidential information was sought during the peak of Operation Sindoor, a complaint was lodged immediately with the Harbour Police, based on which a case was registered. Subsequent investigation led to the identification and apprehension of Rahman.

The accused is likely to be presented before the court soon, and his motives behind the call can only be ascertained after a detailed investigation into the entire matter, taking into account his mental state and other relevant information.