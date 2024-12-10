Kozhikode: Body Of Newborn With Umbilical Cord Found In River

Kozhikode: The body of a newborn was found in a river at the Nelyadi Kalathum Kadavu in Koyilandy in the wee hours on Tuesday by local fishermen who were out at the river for a fresh catch.

The body, which was found face downstream, still had the uncut umbilical cord attached, indicating the baby may have been abandoned shortly after birth. The fire force and police were promptly alerted and arrived at the spot to fish the body out of the river. It was later taken to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital for further examination.

Authorities said a detailed investigation will be carried out to uncover the circumstances under which the heartwrenching incident took place and those who abandoned the body. They also mentioned that the CCTV footage from the area would be thoroughly scanned for leads in the case.

Last month, the body of a newborn was found in the toilet pit of Dayanand Sagar Hospital in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, police said. The incident took place at the hospital located near Devarakkaggalahalli in Harohalli taluk and is suspected to be an attempt to hide the birth of the baby, they added.

The incident came to light when the housekeeping staff noticed a blockage in the ladies' toilet near the radiology department on the ground floor of the F Block building. Upon inspecting the pipeline and the pit, the staff found the baby's body stuck inside, police said.

The hospital administration and police were immediately informed. Senior police officials, including Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy, visited the spot for an inspection. A complaint was filed based on which an investigation is underway.