Koya Tribe's Rich Culture Documented, Book Likely To Release On World Tribal Day

The Koya tribes of Telangana forests at a recent event organised to mark 12th Telangana Commemoration Day (Formation Day) at Parade Grounds, in Secunderabad. ( Representational Image/ANI )

Bhadrachalam: The Koya tribe, one of the oldest and most vibrant indigenous communities of India, continues to hold on to its unique traditions and culture. The community, spread across Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts in Telangana, boasts a population of around three lakh. Now, for the first time, their rich cultural heritage is being documented in the form of a book.

The efforts were initiated Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Rahul, who launched an extensive research project to trace the Koya community's roots and preserve their stories in the form of a book for future generations.

The project includes Koya people from different walks of life. Retired persons and working professionals from the community are travelling from one village to the other, gathering details about its rituals, clan traditions and social customs.

If everything goes as per plan, the book will be released on August 9, marking World Tribal Day, as a tribute to the Koya people and their legacy.

Seven Clans, Hundreds Of Surnames

The researchers working on this project said the Koya tribe is divided into seven major clans. Of these, five are commonly found in the region. Each clan, also called as 'gotra', has a distinct origin story, which is now being brought to life through cloth paintings, a traditional art form that gives deeper meaning to their symbols and tales.

Every gotra includes between 50-200 surnames, while each family name comes with its own set of beliefs, customs and restriction on food intake. Some clans do not eat goat meat, others worship turtles, while a few avoid eating pumpkins.