Kota Man Misleads Cops With Fake Murder Of Spose; Held

Deepak Malav of Rasoolpur village under the Kaithoon Police Station called up the police control room to inform that he stabbed his wife to death.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Kota: A Kota youth befooled the Kaithoon Police by calling the control room to inform them that he killed his spouse with a knife. When a team was rushed to the Rasoolpur village, it turned out to be a hoax as the wife was found to be in good health.

Soon after receiving the call, the police identified the caller as Deepak Malav. After reaching his house, the team found the wife to be fine and learnt that Deepak misled them after getting angry over a domestic dispute.

"At around 6 pm on Tuesday, Deepak called the police control room and claimed that he killed his wife. As soon as the information was received, the police immediately reached Kheda Rasoolpur village. On investigation at the spot, it was found that Deepak's wife was safe and no such incident had taken place," Sandeep Sharma, the in-charge of Kaithoon Police Station, said.

Sharma further added that Deepak was arrested from his house on the charges of misleading police with false information and disturbing law and order. Relevant sections of disturbing peace and tranquillity of the area have been slapped against him, he added.

"Deepak harassed the police by giving such wrong information, due to which legal action has been taken against him," he said.

