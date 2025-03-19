ETV Bharat / bharat

Kota Man Misleads Cops With Fake Murder Of Spose; Held

Kota: A Kota youth befooled the Kaithoon Police by calling the control room to inform them that he killed his spouse with a knife. When a team was rushed to the Rasoolpur village, it turned out to be a hoax as the wife was found to be in good health.

Soon after receiving the call, the police identified the caller as Deepak Malav. After reaching his house, the team found the wife to be fine and learnt that Deepak misled them after getting angry over a domestic dispute.

"At around 6 pm on Tuesday, Deepak called the police control room and claimed that he killed his wife. As soon as the information was received, the police immediately reached Kheda Rasoolpur village. On investigation at the spot, it was found that Deepak's wife was safe and no such incident had taken place," Sandeep Sharma, the in-charge of Kaithoon Police Station, said.