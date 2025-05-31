Kota Gears Up to Erect the Tallest Dussehra Ravana in the World, Showcase Operation Sindoor with Drone Shows

Kota: The Dussehra fair, a symbol of the city's cultural heritage and pride, is going to be historic in its 132nd edition, this year.
A 215-feet tall effigy of Ravana will be part of the festivity setting a world record. It is going to be the tallest Ravana in the world till date, said organizers.
Earlier, a 210 feet tall Ravana has been made in Ambala (2016) and a 211 feet tall Ravana has been made in Dwarka, Delhi (2024), said Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma.
Special hydraulic cranes will be used to erect this huge effigy and a steel base peda (base) of about 100 feet will be prepared. The process of erecting Ravana will be started 10 days before Dussehra and it will be completely installed a day or two before event, said Mela Adhyaksha Vivek Rajvanshi.
The other highlight of the Dussehra fair will be the theme 'Operation Sindoor' and dedicated to the bravery and patriotism of the Indian Army.
The Municipal Corporation has started its grand preparations. Ganesha was installed on the Shri Ram Rangmanch with a formal Muhurta on Friday.
This time the fair will run from 22 September to 17 October and Ravana Dahan will be on 2 October.
Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma, Mela Adhyaksh Vivek Rajvanshi, Municipal Corporation South Commissioner Anurag Bhargava, Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Goyal and Mela Incharge Satyanarayan Rathore inaugurated the fair by performing Puja.
The three colors of the tricolor will be seen in abundance in and lighting as every corner of the fair will be filled with the spirit of patriotism.
According to Rajvanshi, it will take about two months to prepare the tallest Ravana and more than 100 skilled labourers will be employed.
However, the height of the effigies of Kumbhakaran and Meghnath will not be increased in the fair. Both will remain 60 feet tall.
Till now only 101 feet tall Ravana has been made in Kota, said Vivek Rajvanshi. However, after that the height was reduced. Last year 80-feet tall Ravana was made.
He told that a budget of around 10 lakhs has been set to make the Ravana. Money is also required to erect Ravana. It takes more than a month to make the effigy of Ravana and his family's Meghnath and Kumbhakaran.
MLA Sandeep Sharma told that Dussehra fair is the cultural identity of Kota and efforts are being made to take it to the international level.
After years, Ram Katha and Ramleela will be started again. The Ramlila performance will give the young generation an opportunity to connect with our traditions and the life message of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, said Sharma.
Business and tourism are also expected to get a boost: The fair chairman said that there is a possibility of traders from all over the country coming to the fair and the Municipal Corporation is making special arrangements for this. He said that the branding, decoration and cleanliness of the shops will be improved more than before.
The obstacle coming in the way of Lalbai Mataji's temple is being removed, so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience. Arrangements for drinking water, toilets, seating arrangements and security will be made at every place.
The fair will be decorated with drone show and new decorations. Vivek Rajvanshi said that to bring the Operation Sindoor theme alive, a special drone show will also be organized this time, in which the bravery of the Indian forces will be shown in the sky.