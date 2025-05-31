ETV Bharat / bharat

Kota Gears Up to Erect the Tallest Dussehra Ravana in the World, Showcase Operation Sindoor with Drone Shows

Kota: The Dussehra fair, a symbol of the city's cultural heritage and pride, is going to be historic in its 132nd edition, this year.

A 215-feet tall effigy of Ravana will be part of the festivity setting a world record. It is going to be the tallest Ravana in the world till date, said organizers.

Earlier, a 210 feet tall Ravana has been made in Ambala (2016) and a 211 feet tall Ravana has been made in Dwarka, Delhi (2024), said Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma.

Special hydraulic cranes will be used to erect this huge effigy and a steel base peda (base) of about 100 feet will be prepared. The process of erecting Ravana will be started 10 days before Dussehra and it will be completely installed a day or two before event, said Mela Adhyaksha Vivek Rajvanshi.

The other highlight of the Dussehra fair will be the theme 'Operation Sindoor' and dedicated to the bravery and patriotism of the Indian Army.

The Municipal Corporation has started its grand preparations. Ganesha was installed on the Shri Ram Rangmanch with a formal Muhurta on Friday.

This time the fair will run from 22 September to 17 October and Ravana Dahan will be on 2 October.

Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma, Mela Adhyaksh Vivek Rajvanshi, Municipal Corporation South Commissioner Anurag Bhargava, Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Goyal and Mela Incharge Satyanarayan Rathore inaugurated the fair by performing Puja.

The three colors of the tricolor will be seen in abundance in and lighting as every corner of the fair will be filled with the spirit of patriotism.