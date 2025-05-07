ETV Bharat / bharat

Kota: Four, Including A Couple And Their Daughter, Killed In Mishap On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The couple's son was severely injured and has been taken to the Ramganj Mandi Hospital for treatment, which further referred him to Jhalawar Medical College.

Published : May 7, 2025 at 12:34 PM IST

Kota: Four persons, including a couple and their daughter, were killed on Tuesday night when their car lost control and rammed into a roadside pole on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway under the Ramganj Mandi Police Station area of Rajasthan's Kota.

The couple's son was severely injured and has been taken to the Ramganj Mandi Hospital for treatment. However, he was further referred to the SRG Medical College and Hospital in Jhalawar for further treatment.

Manoj Sikarwar, in-charge of Ramganj Mandi Medical College and Hospital, said, "The car collided with a pole near a culvert in Sankheda. The deceased have been identified as Satish Chandra Goyal, his wife Kusum, their 11-year-old daughter Ritika and the car driver Shailendra Singh. Their son, Vishal, sustained serious injuries and was taken first to Ramganj Mandi Hospital, which further referred him to the Jhalawar Medical College and Hospital. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the tragic incident. Presently, the bodies have been kept at the mortuary of Ramganj Mandi Hospital, and the autopsy procedure will be conducted after the arrival of the relatives."

Shivanand, an acquaintance of the deceased, said Shailendra was the labour contractor and Satish was the supervisor of Sandeep Tax Tourist Private Limited in Silvassa of Dadar Nagar Haveli. The son of Shailedra had to attend an educational program in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, and Satish also had some work in Uttar Pradesh. Hence, both agreed to travel together. They left Silvassa at 11 am on Tuesday, and the mishap happened at night, Shivanand added.

