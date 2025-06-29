Kota Forest Department Nabs Two For Selling Wildlife Organs

Kota: The Forest Department of Rajasthan, in collaboration with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Delhi, has arrested two people from Kota for smuggling wildlife organs and recovered a huge amount of the illegal stuff from them. Recently, several incidents of residents buying private parts of monitor lizards for a false sense of prosperity came into light, which prompted the Forest Department to initiate a raid, where officials posed as customers to nab people involved in the illegal trade.

Anurag Bhatnagar, deputy conservator of forest (DCF), Kota, said, "Based on a tip-off, a female personnel of the Forest Department was sent to the slums on Balita Road in the guise of a bogus customer. She made a deal of Hatha Jodi (private parts of male monitor lizard) from Deepak Bawari, a slum dweller. She bought two Hatha Jodis for Rs 400. On investigation, it was found to be genuine.

"With the help of the WCCB team, a deal was cracked for 100 Hatha Jodis, for which Deepak demanded an advance. On this, Rs 3,000 was transferred to him online, and the remaining amount was decided to be paid upon delivery. Deepak and Jairam Bawari came to Nantha with a forest department worker carrying 28 pieces of Hatha Jodi and four horns. Deepak was arrested at the Abheda Biological Park, and Jairam called a female associate to bring 100 pieces of Hatha Jodi to the Keshoraipatan intersection. However, none turned up due to suspicion and eventually Jairam was also arrested. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, has been registered against the duo, who will be produced in the court," Bhatnagar added.

Bhatnagar said forest officials, with the help of the police, reached Balita Kunhadi slum for a raid. However, all illegal organs had been removed. There are about 100 huts in Balita, the occupants of which are suspected to be involved in illegal trade. Another raid followed in the slums of Nantha, which yielded two live turtles, two bird nails, a leopard's paw, six snares, axes, knives and other weapons. However, no male members were present during the raid, except women and children, he added.

According to Bhatnagar, the rumour of keeping the organs of monitor lizards at home for prosperity is driving the illegal trade, for which a large number of such reptiles are being killed. The organs are also sold as handicrafts. "Those who still keep wildlife parts in their homes are requested to submit their possessions to the Forest Department, failing which will attract penal action."