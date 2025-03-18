Kota Doc Implants Pacemaker In Newborn With Congenital Heart Issue

Kota: In a rare medical procedure, the cardiothoracic surgeon of a private hospital on the Jhalawar Road in Rajasthan's Kota has implanted a pacemaker in a newborn with a congenital heart issue.

The blockage was so massive that only 25 per cent of the heart was functioning. The surgical procedure improved the functionality of the heart by 85 per cent.

"The newborn has been operated under the Chiranjeevi scheme on March 12. Some social organisations have also extended their help for this. Post-surgery, she is doing well. She has also been taken off oxygen support and shifted to the normal ward. She is taking meals," Dr Palkesh Agarwar, the surgeon, said.

Afroz of Helping Hand which helped the newborn said, "Even before birth, her parents came to know about the heart defect. The delivery took place at a private nursing home on March 4. She was taken to a government hospital, where she was admitted for five days. Finally, she was operated upon at a private hospital on Jhalwar Road on March 12 by Dr Prakash."

"The girl had complete heart blockage since birth, and her heart was beating very low. It was 40 to 50 beats instead of normal heartbeat rates between 125 to 150, which posed a danger to her life. It could have led to a heart failure. After implanting the pacemaker, this heartbeat has reached between 100 to 120. Her development will also be fine. In the next five years, only the battery of the pacemaker will have to be replaced, otherwise, she will not encounter any problems," Dr Agarwal said.