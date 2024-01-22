Cyclist pedals 111 km carrying saffron flag to mark Ram Mandir consecration

Kota: Cyclist pedals 111 km carrying saffron flag in honour of Ram Mandir consecration

Kota (Rajasthan): As the nation is celebrating the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, a cyclist from Kota created a record by pedalling 111 kilometres in the city on Monday morning. Ankit Aggarwal pedalled continuously for more than 100 km with a flag of Lord Ram on his bicycle.

Ankit commenced his cycling expedition at 4:43 am on Monday from his residence in Vikram Chowk Ladpura. He fulfilled his vow at 10:50 am, covering a route that included multiple rounds of Aerodrome Circle, Railway Station, Anantpura, CAD Square, Keshavpura, Teenbatti Circle, GAD Circle, Kalpana Chawla Circle, Ganeshji Temple, Saras Dairy, Rawatbhata Road, Kota Bypass Anantpura, Dadabadi Square, Chhota Square, Godavari Dham, Multipurpose Mahadev Temple, Satyeshwar Mahadev Temple, and finally returning to his residence. Ankit achieved a total cycling distance of 111.27 kilometres during this journey.

Aggarwal said that it was a challenge for him to complete his vow without touching his feet to the ground. He made a video of his full journey, which he will submit for world record. He further stated that his health had deteriorated due to a cold, however, he completed his journey successfully.

Ankit Aggarwal, a grocery businessman by profession, has been cycling for the past eight years and is known in the city as a cyclist. He cycles around 50 kilometres every day and has achieved many records. His sons Bhavya Agarwal created a record in cycling while Lakshya Agarwal in running.

