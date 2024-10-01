Chhattisgarh: Mother, Children Try To End Life In Kobra; Four-Year-Old Son Dies

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Three of a family including a woman and her two children tried to end their lives in Bundeli village under the Bankimongra police station of Korba.

While the four-year-old son died during treatment at a hospital in Katghora, the mother and her seven-year-old daughter are battling for life. The deceased has been identified as Shivam Kashyap.

The family of Madhu Kashyap took this extreme step on the night of September 30 taking advantage of his absence. When the conditions of his wife Sangeeta Kashyap and daughter Shivani Kashyap deteriorated they were rushed to a nearby hospital in Kathghora. As the condition of Shivani deteriorated, she was referred to the Medical College and Hospital in Kobra.

Tej Yadav of Bankimongra Police Station said the reason behind this step is yet to be ascertained and further investigation can bring light to it.