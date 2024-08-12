Koppal: Farmers Worried over Washing Away of Tungabhadra Dam's Crest Gate

Koppal: The Tungabhadra dam, the 19th crust gate of which has been washed away, is crucial for providing water to 12 lakh acres. This area includes 9.65 lakh acres across Koppala, Raichur, Bellary, and Vijayanagar districts, and 3.5 lakh acres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As a result of latest damage, half of the reservoir's water must be drained to conduct repairs, leaving farmers who rely on this water anxious about water for their crops.

For the past few years, inadequate rainfall meant that only one crop could be grown. However, this year, due to good rains, the reservoir was filled, raising hopes among farmers for two crops. But now, with the 19th gate washed away, water is flowing out, causing concern.

In 2019, a similar but minor incident occurred when a gate broke near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Upper Canal (Munirabad), resulting in four days of water loss. It took experts ten days to resolve the issue. However, the current incident marks the first major damage in the reservoir's history, as the chain link of the 19th gate was broken.

The Tungabhadra Dam currently holds 100 TMC of water, but to replace the 19th gate, the water level must be reduced by at least 20 feet, requiring the release of 60 TMC of water. Experts estimate that 10 TMC of water will be released daily through 33 gates, completing the release in six days. Only after this will it be possible to assess the status of the new gate installation, which is expected to take an additional six days.

Currently, 1 lakh cusecs of water is being released. If 2.25 lakh cusecs are released, the water may flood fields in villages like Ulebennur in Karatagi taluk. Releasing 3.5 lakh cusecs could submerge significant monuments in Hampi, including Rishimukha Parvata and Navavrindavan, along with nearby villages.

In response to the rising water levels, Koppal District Collector Nalin Atul has issued a prohibitory order, restricting people in riverbed villages from travelling within 100 meters of the riverbank. Following the incident, TB Board officials held discussions with top irrigation experts from Hyderabad and Mumbai. Some suggestions have already been received, and more experts have been called to the site.

Farmers from Koppala, Vijayanagar, and Raichur have been visiting the dam to see the damaged gate. However, officials have restricted access to the reservoir area.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar assured that repairs to the broken gate chain will be completed in four to five days. He emphasized that there is no need to panic and that the Chief Minister will be visiting the site soon. Shivakumar noted that this is the first such incident in 70 years and that a new gate has been ordered from JW Company, who promised to complete the design within four to five days.

Two teams of experts have provided differing recommendations: one suggests draining the water to install the new gate, while the other advises installation within the water. The government is inclined towards the latter option to avoid further water loss.

Koppal district in-charge minister Shivraj Thangadagi reiterated that the government is working to protect the interests of farmers and criticized any attempts to politicize the situation. He confirmed that the new gate, which is 24 feet wide, 21 feet high, and weighs 48 tons, will be installed soon.

