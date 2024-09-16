Kollam Hit-And-Run Case: Car Driver Arrested

Kollam (Kerala): The car driver Ajmal, involved in the Mynagappally hit and run case, was taken into custody by the police. He hails from Karunagapally Veltumanal area in Kollam district. A medical examination revealed that Ajmal was driving the car under the influence of alcohol. The young woman doctor who was in the car with Ajmal at the time of the accident has been taken into custody and is being questioned by the police.

A case has been lodged under the non-bailable section for intentional homicide. The incident took place at 5.47 pm on Sunday when the car hit a scooter which was coming across the road. In the collision, the pillion rider, Kunjumol–wife of Naushad- fell and was run over by the car. She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital where she died. Preliminary reports revealed the death occurred due to the ribs entering into her lungs. The bike woman, Fauziya, who was driving the bike also sustained injuries.

Kunjumol’s hair got entangled in the wheel while the car driver managed to escape by running the car over her body. The locals chased the vehicle but he sped away.

Ajmal is accused in several other cases including sandalwood smuggling.