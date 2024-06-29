Kolkata: Youth Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Mobile Theft in Salt Lake Area

Kolkata (West Bengal) : For several days recently, incidents of lynching on the suspicion of child theft are happening across the state of West Bengal. On Friday evening also, Kolkata witnessed such a bizarre incident. In Bowbazar, a person was taken to the hostel on suspicion of being a mobile thief and fatally beaten up.

The deceased was identified as TV mechanic Irshad Alam (47). He died after being taken to the hospital. The tragic incident repeated the next morning. The destination is now Salt Lake. A young man was beaten to death there on the suspicion of being a mobile thief.

According to police sources, the name of the deceased is Prasen Mandal (22) who was beaten up on Saturday at Pollenite in Electronics Complex police station area of ​​Salt Lake. In the early morning of today, a private hospital near Karunamayi informed local police that a person had brought a dead man to the hospital. Harshit Sarkar who brought the deceased was detained by the hospital authorities. After being informed, the police arrested the concerned person and brought him to the police station. They questioned him.

During this, Harshit allegedly confessed his crime before the police. Along with his son and friend, he thrashed Prasen Mandal severely on Saturday morning for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. Harshit purportedly told the police that Prasen Mondal died due to beating. After this, the police traced the remaining two accused. The other two persons were identified as Tapan Sarkar and Sridam Mandal. All three were later arrested by the police. One of the arrested is said to be a resident of Bangladesh.