Kolkata Triple Dead Bodies: Autopsy Report Confirms Murder By Sharp Weapons

Kolkata: The autopsy reports of the three family members whose bodies were found in a flat in Tangra of Kolkata confirmed the murder. The Tangra Police recovered the bodies of Romi Dey, Sudeshna Dey and a minor girl on Wednesday.

Roopesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner (crime) of Kolkata Police said the autopsy found traces of poison in the minor's body and deep wounds from sharp weapons on the wrists and slit on the throats of the other two. Romi was alive when her veins were cut and Sudeshna was murdered the same way.

There were wound marks on the chest, legs, lips and other parts of the minor's body along with in the head. The report states internal bleeding, half-digested food and some yellowish substance in her stomach.

The forensic report also revealed several pieces of information like the recovery of bloodstained clothes and blood on the basin which led the investigators to conclude it was a cold-blooded murder. The murderers left the bloodstained clothes on the spot and went out in fresh ones.

The police are still searching for the assailant though siblings Prasun and Pranay Dey are being considered primary suspects as their statements on Wednesday have been negated by the autopsy report.

Kailash Das, the driver of the car they were travelling in, was interrogated on Thursday and the investigators think the whole incident was preplanned. Das told the officers of the Homicide Department that he came on duty on Monday night and left the children at the school the next morning. He returned home after leaving the children to the tuition in the evening. Das further told the officers that he was getting Rs 15,000 a month and there were no issues in the payment.

Apart from this, the labourers at the leather factory said they didn't hear about any economic struggle the Dey family had been facing, which negated the angle of pecuniary trouble.