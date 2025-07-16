ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata: State-Run SSKM Hospital Sets Up Robotic Surgery Unit At Rs Six Crore

According to the West Bengal Health Department, the initial list of patients who will get the opportunity according to their needs has also been prepared.

Published : July 16, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST

Kolkata: The state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata will start offering robotic surgery soon, making the procedure more errorless. A robotic surgery unit worth Rs six crore has been installed at the fifth-floor OPD building of the hospital, and surgical equipment is currently being procured by the administration.

According to the West Bengal Health Department, the initial list of patients who will get the opportunity according to their needs has also been prepared. It claims this is the first time the eastern region will get this facility at a government medical college.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave permission to set up a robotic surgery unit at the SSKM Hospital five years ago. In the meantime, a committee of a few doctors was set up, comprising two professors each from the departments of surgery, gynaecology, and urology; two nurses and two OT trainers. They were trained in June last year.

Professor Dr Diptendra Sarkar of the Department of Surgery said, "Robotic surgery has many advantages. In this method, the doctor performs the surgery with the aid of robots. There are some obstacles to the movement of human fingers, whereas a robot can rotate its fingers in seven different directions, which makes the surgical process advantageous."

"Many times, age restricts good doctors from performing surgeries, where robots can chip in. In robotic surgery, the surgical site can be seen in 3D vision, enabling the robot to reach the hard-to-reach areas for human hands. This type of technology is very costly. However, the arrival of such technology in the government system means everyone will benefit from it. We hope to provide better services in surgery," he added.

Not only the patients, but also medical students will benefit from the technology. "For business reasons, a surgeon in a private hospital would not want someone else to study this subject. But when such technology comes to the government medical system, it easily reaches junior doctors. This means that in the next five years, more than 200 to 300 robotic surgeons will be produced from West Bengal," Dr Sakar said.

