CBI Arrests RG Kar Former Principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 Others in Financial Irregularities Case

Kolkata: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital former principal Sandip Ghosh was arrested by CBI in the financial irregularities case on Monday evening. Three others were also taken into custody in the same case.

Sandip Ghosh has been appearing before the investigating officials at the CGO complex for the past two weeks in the case of rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He appeared before the CBI officials in the evening today too when he was taken into custody.

Ghosh was taken out of the CGO and rushed to the Nizam Palace by the CBI officials. After that, it was confirmed that he has been arrested. It is to be noted that on August 9, the trainee woman doctored was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Since then, a large number of complaints were made against Sandip Ghosh, during his term as the principal of the college, the rape and murder incident took place. The CBI summoned Sandeep Ghosh almost every day after taking over the investigation of the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. He has been appearing before the officials at the CBI office at the CGO Complex in Bidhannagar.

Sandip Ghosh, who was being suspected to be involved in the conspiracy behind the woman doctor rape and murder, was later implicated in the corruption case of RG Kar. The CBI is investigating the case. They had already conducted a search operation at Sandip Ghosh's house. Finally, on Monday evening, Sandip was arrested in the irregularities case.