Clashes over live screening of Ram Mandir event: Pro-VC, another injured at Jadavpur University

Kolkata (West Bengal) : Jadavpur University has again erupted in tensions over the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. A complaint was filed against a group of students for preventing the screening of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on the campus around noon today. During this, one group of students began chanting of the slogan of 'Ram Ram' on the university premises.

The other group consisting of the students of the left organisations raised slogans of 'inquilab' (revolution). The vice-chancellor of the university had to handle the situation and make special efforts to douse the tensions. The students of both parties picked up a scuffle with the VC as well.

Source said that the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir was being screened in front of Gandhi Bhavan on the Jadavpur University campus. At that time, a group of students and started chanting Jai Shri Ram. Just then, a group of leftist student organisations came from the other side and raised slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

The professors of Jadavpur University along with the Vice-Chancellor tried to persuade the students. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Amitabha Dutta was injured as a result of the scuffle between the two sides. Mukul Chandra Das, head of security department of the university, got his glasses broken. Nirnimesh Roy of the security department was also injured. Many students suffered minor injuries.

Allegedly, many outsiders were present at the ceremony to watch the screening of the consecration of the Ram temple. They created a chaotic situation. An outsider wearing a white sweater allegedly beat up the teachers. Later the matter was informed to the organizers. The registrar of the university, Snehamanju Basu, said that there was no major disturbance on the campus.