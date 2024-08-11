Kolkata: ACP Removed in RG Kar Hospital Incident

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Friday took action regarding the RG Kar Hospital incident, removing the Assistant Commissioner, who was responsible for hospital security. A new officer has been appointed in his place.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel visited the hospital on Saturday afternoon and held a meeting with the protesting medical students. According to police sources, several of the students' demands have been accepted. The Commissioner spent about four hours at the hospital, reviewing the progress of the investigation and assuring everyone about the transparency and fairness of the process.
In connection with the incident, one person has been arrested on charges of rape and murder of the doctor. However, the protesting students believed that more than one individual was involved in the crime.
Speaking to the media at the hospital, Commissioner Goel urged the public not to believe in rumours. "A lot of things are being spread around. Many are saying that there is not just one culprit but several others. Kolkata Police is conducting a transparent and impartial investigation".
Commissioner Goel also mentioned that a helpline number would be launched for students or anyone with suspicions regarding the case to provide information. The students, while expressing hope after their meeting with the Commissioner, have made it clear that their movement will continue.
The police have assured that students will be regularly updated on the progress of the investigation. It has been learned that Kolkata Police will hold a meeting with forensic doctors tomorrow regarding the investigation.
Meanwhile, the victim's parents have claimed that someone within the hospital was involved in the incident. They expressed disbelief that such a brutal act could have occurred without insider involvement. The parents have suspected the entire pulmonology department of RG Kar Hospital.
The deceased doctor's father said, "We have demanded that the police thoroughly investigate the entire pulmonology department of the hospital."
