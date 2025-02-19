Kolkata Police Recover Bodies Of Three Of Same Family From Tangra Locality

Kolkata: In a chilling incident, the bloodstained bodies of three persons from the same family were recovered from a house in the Tangra area of Kolkata on Wednesday. The Tangra Police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, is yet to ascertain the reason behind it and have launched an investigation into it.

The locals informed the police soon after discovering the bodies and subsequently, the corpses were sent for autopsy to the state-run SSKM Hospital.

"We got the information of the discovery of three bodies of three persons from the same family on Wednesday morning and the sleuths of the Homicide Department were sent to the spot immediately," Roopesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), said.

Whether it was a case of death by suicide or there is something else behind the incident will be known only after the arrival of the autopsy report and the investigators are after it, police said.

Meanwhile, three cases of unnatural deaths have been lodged by the police.

Police sources said the bodies are of a woman, a man and a child and the identities are yet to be established. The Forensic Department officials have also reached the spot to gather information and collect vital evidence. A mobile phone has been recovered from the spot and the sleuths are analysing it to get information about the deceased.