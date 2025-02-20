ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Police Net Jamshedpur Shootout Accused Courtesy Alert Cabbie

Kolkata: Four criminals from from Jharkahnd's Jamshedpur took a cab from the Santragachi Railway Station in West Bengal on Thursday and the alert chauffeur overheard their conversation on some firing incident they were involved. Without a second thought, he drove straight to the Beliaghata Traffic Guard under the Pragati Maidan Police Station in Kolkata and reported to the police.

Of the four, one has been arrested while three others are on the run. A search operation has been launched to nab them.

Police said the four have been accused in a shootout under the Bishnupur Police jurisdiction in Jamshedpur from where they fled to Ghatshila and took a train to reach Santragachi on Wednesday night. After alighting, they booked an app cab.

After boarding the cab, they started speaking to each other, growing the suspicion of the driver. The shootout incident was being discussed when the cab was on the EM Bypass, confirming the suspicion of the driver who thought they might be involved in some other heinous crimes. He immediately sped away straight to the Beliaghata Traffic Guard and narrated the entire conversion to the police.