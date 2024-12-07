ETV Bharat / bharat

A ‘Special 36’ Replay! Kolkata Police Nab Six Irani Gang Members For Extorting Bizmen

Kolkata: You might have watched the Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher-starrer ‘Special 36’ on reels but will be dazed to know a real-life replay of it.

Now the City of Joy is the target of the ‘Irani Gang, whose arms spread to other states. Lalbazar, the headquarters of Kolkata Police, after burning midnight’s oil, busted the gang with the arrest of six members on Saturday.

Sources in Lalbazar said not only in Bengal, but the Irani Gang has a national presence with active members in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"We are the first to bust the gang and are in touch with our inter-state counterparts to arrest the mastermind," Rupesh Kumar, intelligence chief of Kolkata Police, told ETV Bharat.

Sources further said, impersonating CBI officials, the gang members threatened businessmen in Kolkata, Chennai, Kerala, Maharashtra and other states and extorted amounts in lakhs from them.