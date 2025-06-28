Kolkata Police Forms Five-member SIT to Investigate Gang Rape Of Law Student

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the alleged gang rape of a student by her seniors in a law college here.

The five-member SIT would be led by an assistant commissioner rank officer. "An SIT has been formed to probe into the alleged crime. It will start its investigation immediately," an officer said.

A 24-year-old student of the South Calcutta Law College was allegedly raped by three persons, including an alumnus of the institution, in the guard's room on June 25. Following her complaint, the police arrested prime accused Manojit Mishra, Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed.

Earlier in the day, making the fourth arrest in the Kolkata law college student's gang rape case, the Kolkata Police took into custody a 55-year-old security guard of the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba after his statements to the police were found to be inconsistent, joint commissioner (crime) of police Rupesh Kumar said. The heinous act was committed in the guard's room on June 25 by three persons, including an alumnus.

The security guard, Rupak Banerjee, was arrested after being detained by the police for questioning. "The security guard was arrested this (Saturday) morning after we found that his replies were incoherent. His presence at the college has been captured in the CCTV camera," police said.