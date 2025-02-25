Kolkata Police Arrest Two Women With Trolley Bag Stuffed With Body Parts

Kolkata: In an eerie episode, two women with trolley bags stuffed with human flesh were travelling in a taxi to dispose them of in any bathing ghats of Kolkata on Tuesday and ultimately grew the suspicion of the locals in the Ahiritola area when they tried to discard the bag.

A verbal spat ensued and later police seized the bag before being taken aback after unzipping it. The trolly was stuffed with pieces of human flesh. The women were immediately arrested along with the driver of the taxi they boarded.

It was learnt that the duo was mother and daughter of Kajipara in Hasnabad of North 24 Paraganas. A train ticket has been recovered from them. Police sources said the duo was likely to have come via Sealdah.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder took place in Barasat of the same district and the body was sliced and stuffed in the trolley bag to bring it to Kolkata. The body is of a woman and the accused said the body is of a relative who immolated herself.

Investigators believe this version is fabricated to hide the truth as no dead body can be disposed of in the river without the permission of the police.

The trolley bag in which the body parts were stuffed. (ETV Bharat)

"The arrested women have been identified as Falguni Ghosh and Arati Ghosh and the victim's name is Susmita Ghosh, who is in-law of Falguni. She was killed in Madhyamgram," Roopesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

The officers of the Homicide Department questioned the taxi driver who said, "Today (Tuesday) morning, two women took my taxi. They went to Princep Ghat first and pipped through the window to scan the area. As there were morning walkers, they asked me to take them to Babu Ghat and then Ahiritola Ghat."