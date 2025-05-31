Kolkata Police Arrest Social Media Influencer From Gurugram For Objectionable Comments On Muslims

Kolkata: A team of Kolkata police travelled to Gurugram in Haryana to arrest influencer Sharmistha Panoli on Friday night for making objectionable comments on the Muslim community during Operation Sindoor. Social media activist Sunaina Holey said the cops did not have proper documents or a warrant. However, they were able to obtain a Magisterial order.

A senior police officer said, "The case pertains to an Instagram video by a woman named Sharmistha Panoli that hurt the religious sentiments of members of a particular community. A complaint was received, and the investigation is ongoing. All necessary steps will be taken as the law mandates."

Police sources said a case was registered against Panoli at the Garden Reach Police station in Kolkata on May 15. Repeated attempts to serve a legal notice to Panoli failed as she and her family had allegedly absconded. Following this, a court issued a warrant for her arrest, based on which she was arrested.

"I do hereby tender my unconditional apology. Whatever was put are my personal feelings, and I never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody, so if anybody is hurt, I'm sorry for the same. I expect co-operation and understanding. Henceforth, I will be cautious in my public posts. Again, please accept my apologies," Panoli wrote on X.

Panoli's post had led to several protests by the Muslim community across the country. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan shared her video, demanding action. "Panoli has used very bad words which no Muslim will tolerate. When the whole country is standing together, by speaking such language, she is trying to spread communal tension in the country, and legal action should be taken against her," he wrote in the post.