Kolkata Police, Army Swing Into Action After Suspicious Drones Spotted In Several Locations

Kolkata: After Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, suspicious drones were spotted in the Kolkata skies, which led to mounting tension on Wednesday morning. Not one or two, but eight to 10 drones were seen hovering in the city skies. Kolkata Police got in touch with the army to report such spotting. No clue has been found yet about the drone operator.

"We received information about some drones hovering over the skies. We have already informed all the forces in this regard, as well as the army. An investigation has been initiated on the matter," Meraj Khalid, Joint Commissioner (HQ) of Kolkata Police, told ETV Bharat.

Drones were spotted in several important places of the city, like Hastings, Babughat (Princep Ghat), the Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial, located in the heart of Kolkata. The Army provides security to the Victoria Memorial, and the Eastern Command Headquarters has launched a parallel probe into the matter.

"We have been informed by the Kolkata Police about the drones. A parallel has been initiated to get to the root of the matter," said a spokesperson from the headquarters of Eastern Command.

Sources at Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, said the drones were spotted on the radars of the South Port and the Shakespeare Sarani Police Stations. Another one was spotted in the northern flank of the city.

The city police have issued guidelines on flying drones for commercial purposes. It says police have to be informed by the person willing to fly drones and the purposes, and other details. The Bidhannagar Commissionerate already has a well-placed ban on flying drones in the airport area, in line with the DGCA guidelines in the interest of national security.

The Centre has also sought a report from the West Bengal government over the incident, a senior bureaucrat in the state administration said, news agency PTI says.

National security has been of paramount importance in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, subsequent retaliation by India in the form of Operation Sindoor and the arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra on charges of espionage for Pakistan.