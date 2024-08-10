ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata PGT Doc Rape and Murder: IMA Asks Doctors Across India To Wear Black Badges As Mark Of Protest

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

A woman postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was allegedly raped and murdered on Friday. The Indian Medical Association has asked doctors across India to wear black badges on Saturday as a mark of protest.

New Delhi: As a mark of protest against the brutal rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked doctors across India to wear black badges on Saturday.

Coming down heavily on the RG Kar Medical College Authority, the IMA has also raised questions over the security of the hospital campus. “An on-duty lady doctor has been raped and murdered in the department e-seminar room of RG Kar Medical College. Where was the security? Why is there no CCTV footage? Why has the culprit not been arrested till now,” the IMA said.

“We are shocked and shattered. We appeal to all doctors across the country to wear black badges today to show solidarity.” The semi-nude body of the woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Calcutta on Friday. The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department, was on duty on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Federation Of Resident Doctors’ Association India (FORDA) has demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the heinous crime. In a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, FORDA president Arvind Mathur said that the "gravity of the situation cannot be overstated, and we all must stand united in our response".

“The circumstances surrounding the death of the young lady doctor, found in the hospital seminar hall, are deeply disturbing, with credible allegations of assault, rape and murder emerging. This heartbreaking incident starkly highlights the glaring deficiencies in security without our medical institutions across the country,” Mathur said.

The inquest report has unequivocally confirmed that the resident doctor sustained multiple injuries and was subjected to rape and murder, he said. The FORDA demanded strict action against the existing hospital administrators who were in charge of her safety and security. The association has also called upon the government to urgently implement the ‘Central Protection Act for Doctors’ to ensure safety and wellbeing of healthcare professionals.

