Kolkata Medic's Rape-Murder: Police Officer Arrested In RG Kar Impasse Suspended

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Wednesday suspended Tala police station's officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal who the CBI arrested in connection with the rape-murder of the doctors at the RG Kar hospital, officials said.

Mondal was suspended as per the service rules of the West Bengal government, they said. As per the rules, a government employee, in custody for a period exceeding 48 hours under any law providing for preventive detention or as a result of a proceeding either on a criminal charge or otherwise, shall be deemed to have been suspended by an order of the appointing authority.

Mondal was arrested on September 14 for allegedly tampering with evidence and delaying the registration of the FIR. He is at present in CBI custody. The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty on August 9, is located in the Tala police station area in north Kolkata.