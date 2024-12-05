ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Medic Case: Victim's Parents Change Tack To Put Pressure On CBI

Sodepur: Four months after the hair-raising brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, justice still eludes the victim. The bereaved family is planning to change the tack to our pressure on the central investigative agency, CBI, which has been after the case. The family of the victim, Tilottama, intends to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in person to share their agony and request for the expedition of the process.

"If the pressure mounts, one day they will feel compelled to meet us. Thus we want to take to the streets to demand justice for our child, lost forever," the parents of the victim said. Parallelly, they have created a Facebook page dedicated to raising voices for justice.

Mathematically, it has been 119 days since the horrendous incident that rocked Kolkata and every nook and corner of the state and the country. The begetters of the victim sat on agitation but all these failed to yield speedy justice.

"It has been 119 days since my departed daughter awaits justice. The investigation is not progressing as expected. Let alone getting justice, we are being identified with different political colours and people are passing comments on it. But we want to make it bold and clear that our battle is for justice beyond any political affiliation," the father of the victim said Thursday.

On November 26, on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day, they met the opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and ISF's Nawshad Siddique. " We met them only for getting justice and not any political dividend. They assured us of standing with us. Despite that, the government is trying to induct Avik Dey and Birupaksha Biswas, accused of having involvement in the threat culture, into the state medical council," he said.