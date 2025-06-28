Law College Gang Rape: Kolkata Police Make Fourth Arrest, Take Security Guard In Custody

Kolkata: Making the fourth arrest in the Kolkata law college student's gang rape case, the Kolkata Police on Saturday took into custody a 55-year-old security guard of the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba after his statements to the police were found to be inconsistent, joint commissioner (crime) of police Rupesh Kumar said. The heinous act was committed in the guard's room on June 25 by three persons, including an alumnus.

The security guard, Rupak Banerjee, was arrested after being detained by the police for questioning. "The security guard was arrested this (Saturday) morning after we found that his replies were incoherent. His presence at the college has been captured in the CCTV camera," police said.

Banerjee failed to carry out his duty, an officer of the Kolkata Police said, adding that they were trying to find out whether he was alone on duty at that time. "The security guard sounded inconsistent with his answers on why he did not act accordingly and stop the three accused from committing the crime. Also, he failed to reply about why and on whose instructions he left his room. This is also a kind of involvement in the crime," the officer said.

The forensic team has already collected the evidence from the spot, and the medical examination of the accused trio has corroborated the 24-year-old victim's allegation.

Kasba Police Station, where the complaint has been filed. (ETV Bharat)

The three other accused — Monojit Mishra (31), Pratmit Mukherjee (20), and Zaib Ahmed (19) were arrested on Thursday. Mishra, a former student of the college, is associated with the student wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and photographs available in the public domain showed him with several leaders of the ruling party. While the other two are current students. Denying any connection with Mishra presently, the TMC sought 'severe punishment' if he is found guilty.

In her written complaint to the Kasba Police Station, the victim had alleged that Banerjee did not help her. She went to the college to fill out a form for a test and was forced to stay back in the union room even after the process was over, she alleged.

It has also been alleged that Mishra, a criminal lawyer and a contractual non-teaching staff of the college, actually raped her after she turned down his marriage proposal, while two current students stood guard and videographed the entire act on their mobile phones. The torture, according to the victim, started around 7.30 pm and went on well past 10.30 pm.

Condemning the incident, Opposition leader Suvedu Adhikari said on X, "This incident is not just a crime; it is a glaring proof of the Trinamool Congress's student organization leaders tarnishing the sanctity of educational institutions. I demand that a thorough and impartial investigation be conducted to ensure the swift resolution of this case. The harshest punishment must be ensured for the accused, regardless of their political affiliations."

The campus of the law college was put under tight police surveillance, with additional deployment both inside and around the premises. The police have sealed the guard's room and the union room, linked to the crime, and a picket was posted at the college gate.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement on Rashbehari Connector, an arterial road, remained normal on Saturday, after being disrupted a day earlier when members of the opposition Left Front, Congress, and BJP staged demonstrations, accusing the Trinamool Congress-led government of failing to ensure women's safety in workplaces and educational institutions.

The incident returned the chilling memories of the rape and murder of an intern with the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata in August last year.