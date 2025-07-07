Kolkata Law College Reopens Amid Anxiety Among Students, Parents

Kolkata: South Kolkata Law College reopened on Monday after remaining closed for 11 days following the alleged gang rape of a first year student on the campus.

Security guards checked the identity cards of first year students before letting them into the classes. Classes for LLM will start from Tuesday. However, most students were accompanied by the parents and guardians. With anxiety writ large on her face, the mother of a student said, "We did not expect any of this. Everything was normal. There is fear after the incident. I will tell the college authorities to tighten security."

Many students came to the college to fill up the exam forms. Soumyadeep Mondal, a student said, "I talked to my college friends on the phone after the incident. They said they are afraid to leave their homes. They are not able to come to college with peace of mind. But they do not have an option because there are exams ahead."

Another student, Subrata Halder, said, "We had some classes on the roster for our exams. The situation will take some time to normalize. There will be disruption in studies."

A professor of the college, lawyer Somnath Mukherjee said, "The rules were already in place in the college. But from today, they will be followed more strictly. I have only one suggestion. There should be no political processions or meetings within 1,000 meters of the college. Also, no tobacco products should be sold on the college premises."

Only first semester students of the five-year BA LLB course, who could not fill up their examination forms, were asked to carry their college ID cards and necessary documents to fill up the forms from 10 am to 12 noon on Monday. They were instructed to contact office staff Pallab Adhikari for any queries related to the form fill-up exercise.

The college authorities have also informed in a notification that only the fourth, sixth and eighth semester students will have to come to the college with the proper college ID card to submit their internal project papers from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Only fourth semester students will be allowed to college on Tuesday and only sixth semester students on Wednesday. Similarly, only eighth semester honors and general students will be allowed into the campus on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the college's vice principal Nayna Chatterjee said was not present on the campus on June 25 when the gang rape incident occurred. However, she had allegedly signed in the college register with 9:50 am mentioned as the time of entering and leaving the college. Chatterjee said she entered the college at 9:50 am on June 25 and left at 10 am for the Syllabus Committee meeting. She did not clarify her stance on her signature in the attendance register.