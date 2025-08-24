ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Law College Gangrape: 650-Page Chargesheet Names Manojit Mishra, Three Others

Kolkata: The charge sheet filed against four accused in the alleged gang-rape of a law student on the college campus in Kolkata, around two months after the incident, named Manojit Mishra, the prime accused and an alumnus of the college and three others, police said.

The charge sheet was submitted before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alipore. "The charges, based on technical, scientific and circumstantial evidence, ranged from gang rape, forcible wrongful confinement, kidnapping with the intention to cause harm, hiding evidence, misleading the probe and others," a senior police officer said. The 650-page chargesheet stated that the medical examination of the student had confirmed rape, and the DNA of the accused had matched the forensic samples.

The four accused are currently in judicial custody. The first-year student was allegedly gang-raped on the South Calcutta Law College campus on June 25 by Mishra and co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee.

Mishra, who was working as a temporary staffer in the college since 2024, was terminated from the service, while Ahmed and Mukherjee, the students of the institute, were expelled.