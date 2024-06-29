Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose Filed Defamation Case against CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata : Governor C V Ananda Bose has filed a defamation case against several Trinamool leaders including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The case was filed in Calcutta High Court on Friday. This happened following the controversies that have arisen around the oath-taking of Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Reyat Hussain, two Trinamool MLAs elected in Baranagar and Bhagbangola by-elections of North 24 Parganas and Murshidabad.

This row continued from last June 12 till Friday over the swearing-in of the two MLAs. This involved the comments made by several leaders, starting from Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee to CM Mamata Banerjee, State Minister and Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim, and Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh.

Sources claim that a month ago, allegations of molestation were made against the governor of the state, CV Ananda Bose. It is being claimed that Trinamool women leaders and workers are afraid to go to Raj Bhavan based on that complaint. CM Mamata Banerjee also commented on this issue of women being afraid to go to the Raj Bhavan.

Even the newly elected MLA Sayantika Banerjee is reluctant to go to the Raj Bhavan to take the oath of office. She has told the media many times that she is afraid to go to the Raj Bhavan in view of the allegations against the Governor. Also, several grassroots leaders expressed similar views.

According to the sources, the comments of the Chief Minister or Trinamool leaders, ministers and legislators have purportedly defamed the Raj Bhavan and the Governor. Based on this, the case has been filed in the Calcutta High Court. News articles published in the media have been included as evidence in the case. It is said that this case has been filed under the supervision of the Solicitor General on the instructions of the Governor.