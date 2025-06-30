Kolkata Gangrape: South Calcutta Law College Suspends Classes, BJP Fact-Finding Team Faces Resistance

Kolkata: Since the horrific gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College, academic activities have come to a halt. The college authorities have issued a notification stating that all classes will remain suspended until the governing body decides on the matter.

The notification, which was issued on Sunday, was received by the students on Monday. The students protested in front of the college with several complaints against the authorities on Monday. They demanded that the education and security of the college be restored immediately.

They also planned to submit a memorandum to the college authorities regarding the issue. However, since the vice-principal was not present on Monday, they decided to hand it over to their department head instead.

Currently, anyone entering the college can see multiple CCTV cameras installed. However, students allege that earlier there were not this many, and there are still no cameras inside the main building. They claim they do not feel safe on campus and live in constant fear. Several concerns related to security have been mentioned in the memorandum submitted by the students.

A current student, Debdyuti Sengupta, said, “We want proper CCTV surveillance in our college. Our security must be ensured. There should be no political influence on campus. We want our college to be non-political and focused on learning. The academic environment has completely deteriorated, and we want it restored.”

Two second-year students, who requested anonymity, also raised serious allegations against Manojit Mishra. They said, “In November 2023, a picnic was organised by the college. Manojit Mishra was present. During that event, one of our classmates was molested. Although some seniors initially offered to help, Manojit Mishra later threatened the girl. We were scared to come to college because of him.”

Furthermore, some current students have alleged that Jaib Ahmed, who was arrested in the gangrape case, had secured a rank of 2,634 in the college entrance examination. They claim that it is not possible to get admission to the college with such a rank. Despite this, students are questioning how he was able to enrol and study at South Calcutta Law College.

Meanwhile, a four-member BJP fact-finding team visited South Calcutta Law College on Monday but was met with resistance. As soon as they arrived, the situation in the area turned tense. The police initially stopped delegation members Satyapal Singh, Biplab Deb, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Manan Kumar Mishra. They were accompanied by the BJP state president and Union Minister, Sukanta Majumdar and MLA Agnimitra Paul.

Tensions rose further when the police tried to prevent both central and state BJP leaders from proceeding to the college. A minor scuffle broke out between the police and BJP workers. However, shortly afterwards, the four-member delegation, along with Sukanta Majumdar and Agnimitra Paul, was allowed to enter the premises by Kolkata Police officials.

It is worth noting that just before their visit, the BJP delegation had met Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma at the city police headquarters in Lalbazar. According to sources, Satyapal Singh and Biplab Deb spent some time discussing the ongoing investigation and gathering information from the commissioner.

As the BJP leaders entered the college, workers and supporters gathered outside began shouting slogans, including 'Jai Shri Ram'. At the same time, members of an organisation called 'Raat Ghulam' were holding a protest nearby with placards and allegedly raised slogans against the BJP’s fact-finding team and Sukanta Majumdar. Tensions escalated further when BJP workers allegedly attacked the protesters with party flags in retaliation.

