Kolkata Gang Rape: Law College Expels Accused Trio, Vice-Principal Demands Death Penalty

Kolkata: Authorities at South Calcutta Law College near Kasba have reportedly expelled two students and terminated a temporary staffer accused in the alleged gang rape of a student inside the college premises. The college authorities have also suspended classes indefinitely and overhauled campus security, including deploying female guards and installing new CCTV cameras.

For the first time since the incident, the college governing body held a meeting on the campus on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the governing body decided to expel the two students accused in the case. They have also decided to terminate Monojit Mishra, the prime accused, who worked as a temporary employee at the college. Mishra, a former student of the college, had been employed casually by the same governing body.

Today's meeting was attended by seven members, including Ashok Deb, the governing body head and Trinamool Congress MLA from Budge Budge, Shivranjan Chatterjee from the government side, and Vice-Principal Naina Chatterjee.

"We are taking strict disciplinary action. Monojit has been expelled. We will ensure the college runs smoothly," said Ashok Deb. "I have also informed officials at Bikash Bhavan (state education department HQ) about today's proceedings." he added.

Another governing body member, Yaswanti Srimani, said, "The main accused has been dismissed. The other two students will be expelled. Formalities for approval are in process." She added that the private security agency earlier responsible for campus safety has been removed, and a new agency has been appointed. "We will ensure that female security guards are present at all times. The college will offer full support to the survivor, including financial help for her treatment," she said.

Srimani further said that a detailed review of campus security was conducted during the meeting. "The college will now operate between 7 AM and 2 PM. No one will be allowed inside without a valid identity card. Outsiders must state a proper reason for visiting. A tender has already been floated for installing new CCTV cameras, and more will be added wherever necessary," she said.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Vice-Principal Naina Chatterjee demanded harshest punishment for those responsible. "We demand execution, not just expulsion. Such crimes must be treated as rarest of the rare. The governing body has taken action against the two students and Monojit Mishra. Entry rules have been tightened. More security guards and CCTV cameras will be deployed. We hope normal functioning will resume soon," she said.

Following the meeting, governing body members stated that all classes and academic work have been suspended indefinitely, and the campus will remain closed. A decision has been made to resume some official work at the earliest. Exams will be conducted as scheduled, while regular classes will resume only after the situation is reviewed.

Meanwhile, the Alipore Police Court today remanded the prime accused, Monojit Mishra, and his two alleged accomplices, Pramit and Zaib, to police custody till July 8. The arrested security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, has been remanded to police custody till July 4.

