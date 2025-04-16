ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata: ED Arrests Bangladeshi Who 'Illegally' Made Indian Passport, Aadhaar For Compatriots

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has arrested a Bangladeshi national in Kolkata under the anti-money laundering law for his role in preparing "illegal" Indian passports and Aadhaar cards for citizens of his country.

Ajad Mallik alias Ahammed Hossain Azad was taken into custody on Tuesday following searches at seven premises in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata sent Mallik to 13-day ED custody the same day, the federal probe agency said in the statement.

A number of incriminating documents, digital devices and cash amounting to Rs 13.45 lakh were seized by the ED during the searches against Mallik, the statement said.

The money laundering case stems from a local police FIR against Mallik, who was booked under the Foreigners Act of 1946 for residing in India "without valid documents" and for his "involvement" in making Indian passport and other documents through "fraudulent" means for illegal immigrants in lieu of money.

The agency said a number of bank accounts were being maintained in the name of Mallik and his proprietorship firm -- Mallik Trading Corporation.

He was involved in the business of arranging "fraudulently" obtained identity documents like Voter ID card, passport, Aadhaar card, etc., for Bangladeshi nationals, the statement said.