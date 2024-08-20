Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: WB Guv CV Ananda Bose Meets Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reached met President Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, August 20 amid outcry over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Bose is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.

Bose had called for an emergency meeting of representatives from various societies of the state to notify them of the action taken in the case. His step came after a letter from former cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh, expressing 'deep anguish' over the delay in justice for the victim.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing a suo motu petition in this case today, the hearing of which begins at 10.30 AM. Meanwhile, students and junior doctors continued to protest at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital along with lawyers, who recently joined the protest.

"In West Bengal, democracy is degenerating. This cannot go on. I urge collective action to safeguard women. Today, we have to take a pledge to protect our daughters, sisters," Governor Bose said. He had on Thursday, August 15, visited the aforementioned hospital and spoke to the protesting junior doctors, assuring them of speedy justice.

Bose said that society should become a place where women feel happy and secure. "We have failed in our mission to our sisters. This is the minimum a civilised society should do. My responsibility as a governor is to serve the people. I know the goal is far and the road is long, but the march is on. I am with you, I am for you," he added.

The CBI team which has been probing the case after it was handed over to the national agency from the Kolkata Police, conducted 3D laser mapping in the Emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 18.

For the unversed, a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital was raped and murdered after a gruelling 36-hour shift. Her colleagues who had come to the seminar room the next morning on August 9 found her body beside which her laptop, a notebook and cell phone were found intact. The heinous crime then led to widespread demands for justice and punishment for the rapists and everyone involved.