Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Spoken To Leaders & Justice Will Be Served, Bose Tells Victim's Father

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose spoke to the father of the victim of the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case and assured the latter of justice.
"Today I am in Delhi and have discussed with all the leaders here. You will get justice", said Bose while talking to the father of the victim over the phone.
Bose has set up a Mobile Control Room with numbers 03322001641 and 9289010682 for reporting matters in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a second-year PGT female Resident Doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
“Anyone may call up the numbers if they wish to convey anything,” the Governor House said. In fact, the first call from the Mobile Control Room was made by Bose to the father of the deceased doctor.
"Governor has given assurance of all support and consoled the bereaved family,” the Governor House said.
Bose who landed in the national capital on Monday night, called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in the morning and briefed them about the present situation of the state that developed following the ghastly incident of rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student on August 9 at the government-run hospital.
“We all are with you. I will come and meet you at your convenience,” said Bose while talking to the deceased's father. He also acknowledged that the CBI team is currently investigating the incident.
Bose is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the evening. Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association in New Delhi has decided to continue their strike demanding a central law to stop violence against doctors.
“An emergency general body meeting was called on Monday at 11 a.m. to discuss further plans regarding the recent incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and increasing violence against healthcare professionals. The general body has decided to continue their strike. This includes halting academic activities, elective IPDs, ward and OT service while maintaining emergency service, ICUs, emergency procedures and emergency OT,” a member of the resident doctors association said.
The resident doctors comprising resident doctors from all hospitals across Delhi have been demanding a stringent central law to stop violence against doctors.
However, on Monday the Health Ministry ruled out the possibility of a new law stating that several states and Union Territories, at least 26, have passed legislation to protect healthcare service personnel.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has backed agitating doctors who are demanding that the Centre reconsider a 2019 draft bill, the Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, that was discarded following Home Ministry’s objection.
The Health Ministry, however, said that there will be a 25% increase in security personnel in all central Government Hospitals.
Deployment of marshals in Central Government Hospitals for immediate security-related assistance and an increase in security-related apparatus including CCTV cameras in all Central government hospitals are some of the measures that the Health Ministry is contemplating on.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police's ASI was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the rape and murder case. Protests continued across Bengal.
Read more
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: WB Guv CV Ananda Bose Meets Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar