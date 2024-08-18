ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder | Provide Situation Report Every 2 Hours: MHA To Police Forces Of All States

Doctors stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata RG Kar Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has asked all state police forces to provide situation reports every two hours in the wake of protests by doctors, nursing staff and others against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

In a communication to the state police forces, the home ministry said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests.

"Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by Fax/ Email/ WhatsApp from 1600 hours today," the communication sent on Friday said.

The home ministry also provided the state police forces the Fax and WhatsApp numbers and the Email ID where the two-hourly situation report can be sent.