Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Polygraph Tests Begin on Main Accused and Former RG Kar Principal

Kolkata: The polygraph tests on the main accused and six others in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital are taken up at Kolkata on Saturday.
The polygraph test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy, is being conducted in prison, where he is lodged. The lie-detection test of former principal Sandip Ghosh also began at the CBI's office in Kolkata. The tests will be held on four other doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident and a civil volunteer in due course of time.
A team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi have flown to Kolkata to conduct these tests. The CBI told the Supreme Court on Thursday that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic by the local police as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.
According to CBI sources, some mechanical errors occurred shortly after the examination began. As a result, the polygraph test machine was opened and set right. After that, the initial process of Sandip Ghosh's polygraph test has started again. But the process of polygraph test will not be completed in one day i.e. on Saturday. CBI claims that this test will be time consuming.
CBI sources further said that Kolkata CBI officials held a high-level meeting with Delhi officials on Saturday morning through a video conference. It is learnt that in that meeting it was decided that Sandip Ghosh will be subjected to polygraph test on Saturday.
It is also learnt that the CBI officials will take a call on the polygraph test of the arrested accused Sanjay Roy shortly. On Thursday, the CBI filed an application in the Sealdah court for the polygraph test of Sanjay Roy and Sandip Ghosh. The judge gave green signal to CBI in that application.
According to CBI sources, the investigating officers have also sought permission from Sandip Ghosh to undergo polygraph test. Following that, the CBI started polygraph test.
The rape and killing of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the hospital has sparked widespread protests. The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9. Roy was arrested the following day.
On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.
What is polygraph test?
- This test is done to ensure how many things a suspicious person are interrogated for. Investigators basically want to know.
- Is the person cooperating with investigators, or is he lying?
- Is he really hiding something?
- When he is giving any kind of information to the detectives of the investigating agency, is there any kind of palpitation or tension inside his/her body?
- Is the accused stressed?
- Is the blood pressure of his/her body upward or downward?
- How much the accused is sweating at that time?
- During the polygraph test, all these detailed information about the body comes to the hands of the investigators.
