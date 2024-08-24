ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Polygraph Tests Begin on Main Accused and Former RG Kar Principal

Kolkata: The polygraph tests on the main accused and six others in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital are taken up at Kolkata on Saturday.

The polygraph test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy, is being conducted in prison, where he is lodged. The lie-detection test of former principal Sandip Ghosh also began at the CBI's office in Kolkata. The tests will be held on four other doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident and a civil volunteer in due course of time.

A team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi have flown to Kolkata to conduct these tests. The CBI told the Supreme Court on Thursday that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic by the local police as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.

According to CBI sources, some mechanical errors occurred shortly after the examination began. As a result, the polygraph test machine was opened and set right. After that, the initial process of Sandip Ghosh's polygraph test has started again. But the process of polygraph test will not be completed in one day i.e. on Saturday. CBI claims that this test will be time consuming.

CBI sources further said that Kolkata CBI officials held a high-level meeting with Delhi officials on Saturday morning through a video conference. It is learnt that in that meeting it was decided that Sandip Ghosh will be subjected to polygraph test on Saturday.