Kolkata Doctor Rape-murder: Main Accused Sanjay Roy Underwent Lie Detection Test At Presidency Jail

The polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College earlier this month, took place at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is lodged.

New Delhi: The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of an RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, was done at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on Sunday.

Two more individuals also underwent the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day, they said. Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday, the officials said. A team of polygraph specialists flew to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi is conducting the tests, they said.

The CBI earlier told the Supreme Court that the crime scene was altered by the time it took over the probe suggesting there was an attempt by the local police to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested the following day. The incident has sparked widespread protests. The Calcutta High Court on August 13 ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14. (with PTI inputs)

