Kolkata Doctor Rape-murder: IMA 24-Hr Nationwide Strike Continues; Accused to Undergo Psycho-Analysis

New Delhi: Doctors and healthcare workers took part in large numbers in the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in protest against the rape and murder of the woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The strike began at 6 am on Saturday and will continue till 6 am tomorrow (Sunday).

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesting doctors sought justice to the family of the rape and murder victim. They demanded the Government to take immediate steps for ensuring the safety and security of the healthcare professionals in the hospitals across the country.

During today's strike, emergencies and casualties functioned but OPDs and elective surgeries were affected. The strike has been called by IMA amid the ongoing protest in Kolkata over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

Earlier, IMA stated that routine OPDs and elective surgeries will not take place during those 24 hours; however, other essential services will be maintained. On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.

On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the rape and murder case, has decided to get a psycho-analysis test conducted on the accused.

NCW Probe Committee's Preliminary Report

Meanwhile, the two-member Inquiry Committee of the National Commission for Women(NCW), has submitted a preliminary report flagging “inadequate security, poor facilities, improper investigation and lack of protection”

The NCW in a statement said that the site where the deceased was allegedly raped and murdered is undergoing sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence.

"The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of a distressing incident reported by the media involving the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The Commission, deeply concerned by the gravity of the situation, has promptly initiated an inquiry into the matter," it said.

"On 10 August 2024, the NCW addressed a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, seeking immediate action and a thorough investigation into the incident. The Commission's involvement was triggered by a media report captioned "Kolkata rape-murder: Hospital official told doctor's family she died by suicide, say sources," which revealed shocking details surrounding the death of the trainee doctor," it added.

The two-member inquiry committee constituted by the NCW included Delina Khondgup, an NCW Member, and Soma Chaudhary, an Advocate appointed by the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.

The Inquiry Committee of the NCW found that no security guards were present during the incident, and there was insufficient security coverage for on-call duty interns, doctors, and nurses during night shifts.

"The hospital lacks basic amenities for female doctors and nurses, with washrooms in poor condition, no security measures, and inadequate lighting. The questioning of the former Principal, who resigned after the incident, remains incomplete. The Inquiry Committee urges a thorough and expedited investigation," the statement said.

"There is no adequate protection or safety for on-call female duty interns, nurses, and female doctors. The site where the deceased was allegedly raped and murdered is undergoing sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence. The crime scene should have been sealed immediately by the police," it added.

Meanwhile, doctors in Assam joined the nationwide protests, demanding that justice should be meted out to the victim of the Kolkata rape and murder incident. The medical fraternity in Assam called for the framing of a stringent law to ensure safety and security to the healthcare workers.